Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Holdings Trimmed by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,113 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,773,000 after acquiring an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,008,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $215.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

