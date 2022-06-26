IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,095.50 ($13.42).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.17) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($14.82) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

IGG stock opened at GBX 702 ($8.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 734 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 776.18. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 646.75 ($7.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 947.50 ($11.61).

In related news, insider Jonathan Moulds purchased 100,000 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 703 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £703,000 ($861,097.50).

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

