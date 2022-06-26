Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 171,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $539.14 million, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96.

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.42). Immatics had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immatics will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

