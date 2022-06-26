Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 171,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.
Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.
The firm has a market cap of $539.14 million, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.
About Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immatics (IMTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.