Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading Down 4.3%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.10 and last traded at $36.10. 1,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 147,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 61.86% and a negative net margin of 295.99%. Research analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after acquiring an additional 613,939 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,552,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,306,000 after acquiring an additional 80,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

