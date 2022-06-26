Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.00.

IIPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $119.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.78. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $107.52 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.15 and a quick ratio of 28.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.