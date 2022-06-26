Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Sells $36,793.68 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $36,793.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of TTMI opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.89.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on TTMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
TTM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.
