Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) VP Sells $36,793.68 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $36,793.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TTMI opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after acquiring an additional 650,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after acquiring an additional 352,666 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2,199.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 365,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 349,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after acquiring an additional 215,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.