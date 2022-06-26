Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Inspired Entertainment worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,304,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,170,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 309,201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael R. Chambrello acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,619.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSE opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

