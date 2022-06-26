Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE:ICE opened at $97.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.98 and its 200-day moving average is $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

