InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 3,004 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average is $131.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

