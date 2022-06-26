InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 920 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 61,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 883,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,729,000 after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 55,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 60,313 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $50.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

