Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading Up 9.1%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.24 and last traded at $48.79. Approximately 4,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 422,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IPI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $648.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.86.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.11 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 91.93% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $397,244.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,803.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth approximately $33,390,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth approximately $737,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 194.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

