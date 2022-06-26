Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 594,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 9,153,719 shares.The stock last traded at $3.14 and had previously closed at $2.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVTA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Invitae from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $703.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $107,803.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 518,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,989.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yafei Wen sold 17,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $64,930.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,833 shares of company stock worth $303,038. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,864 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth $8,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth $8,279,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 3.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,682,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,627,000 after purchasing an additional 981,413 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

