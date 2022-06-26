Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,597,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,929 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $847,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,436,000 after acquiring an additional 90,428 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 149.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after acquiring an additional 573,868 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

