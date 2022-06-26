ironSource (NYSE:IS) Trading Up 6.8%

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 10,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,161,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on IS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ironSource from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.85.
About ironSource (NYSE:IS)
ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.
