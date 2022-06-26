iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $489,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000.

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $70.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.30. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $95.16.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

