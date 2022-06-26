iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

