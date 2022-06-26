iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 152,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,500,083 shares.The stock last traded at $46.55 and had previously closed at $45.69.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 74,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 169,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.