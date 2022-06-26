iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 152,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,500,083 shares.The stock last traded at $46.55 and had previously closed at $45.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 74,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 169,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

