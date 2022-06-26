iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 81,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 819,168 shares.The stock last traded at $90.32 and had previously closed at $87.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

