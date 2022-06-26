iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Down 4.2%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.62. Approximately 2,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 494,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $730.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.03.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $152.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $366,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,001.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $6,168,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,154,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,311,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 825,671 shares of company stock valued at $18,681,851. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

