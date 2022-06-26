iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Down 4.2%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.62. Approximately 2,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 494,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $730.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.03.
In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $366,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,001.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $6,168,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,154,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,311,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 825,671 shares of company stock valued at $18,681,851. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
