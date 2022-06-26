J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 283.33 ($3.47).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.67) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.49) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 210.80 ($2.58) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 227.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 255.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 7.32. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 201.70 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 342 ($4.19).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.83), for a total transaction of £571,658.01 ($700,218.04).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

