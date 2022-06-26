Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Sells $42,663.06 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $122.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.00 and its 200 day moving average is $83.06.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 30.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

