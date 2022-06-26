Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 447,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,363,065 shares.The stock last traded at $5.32 and had previously closed at $5.36.

JOBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

