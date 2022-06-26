Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 897.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

NYSE:JCI opened at $48.95 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $46.33 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

