Josh Silverman Sells 20,850 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,695,939.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $2,047,053.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $2,429,859.00.

Shares of ETSY opened at $83.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.49. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after acquiring an additional 48,412 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

