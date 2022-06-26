Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNCE. Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

JNCE opened at $2.80 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,400,000. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,680,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,780,000 after buying an additional 1,817,214 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,352,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 587.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,464,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,313 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,582,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 945,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

