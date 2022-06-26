Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.10

Shares of Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1585337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.70 million and a P/E ratio of -5.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

About Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium, molybdenum, and other mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

