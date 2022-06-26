Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.10

Shares of Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1585337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.70 million and a P/E ratio of -5.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.
About Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR)
