JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $111.48 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

