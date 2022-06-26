JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $117.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $111.48 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

