JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lessened by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $3,257,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

JPM opened at $117.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.48 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.94 and a 200-day moving average of $139.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.