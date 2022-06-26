Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Up to $24.96

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 24.96, but opened at 26.02. Kanzhun shares last traded at 27.64, with a volume of 44,796 shares.

About Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

