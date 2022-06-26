Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Kelly Services worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 52.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 11.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.02. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $25.60.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

