Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 1,375 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Walt Disney by 14.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $4,816,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

