Kevin S. Mccarthy Buys 200,000 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Stock

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.81.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 378.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 17,352 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.68.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

