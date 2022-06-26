Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to C$34.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$36.50 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. CSFB upped their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$35.92.

Keyera stock opened at C$29.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81. The firm has a market cap of C$6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.24. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$26.34 and a twelve month high of C$35.48.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.69%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

