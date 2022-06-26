Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $751,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

KMB stock opened at $134.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

