Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Down 3.8%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.27. 7,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 272,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

The firm has a market cap of $713.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.73% and a negative net margin of 188.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.