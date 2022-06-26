Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 21000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00.

Get Klondike Gold alerts:

Klondike Gold Company Profile (CVE:KG)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects covering an area of 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 24 square kilometers of placer claims located in Dawson City.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.