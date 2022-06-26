Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Down 5.5%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.37 and last traded at $18.52. 12,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 690,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The business had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,036,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 224,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 384,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,103,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,514,000 after buying an additional 530,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,642,000 after buying an additional 452,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after buying an additional 432,300 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,573,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

