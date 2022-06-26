Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 68 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,239 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.0% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $267.70 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.