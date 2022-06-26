Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,294 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.4% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $267.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.25. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

