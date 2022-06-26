Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,044 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.0% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $141.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

