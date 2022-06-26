Leah F. Belsky Sells 200,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) insider Leah F. Belsky sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:COUR opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.58. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $120.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Coursera from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
