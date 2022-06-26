Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $28.70 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 9.5% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apple by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 170,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,016,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 70,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 58,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.55.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $141.66 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

