Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 7,964 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,160 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.3% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 126,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.36.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $267.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.