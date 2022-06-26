Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.83.

LGRDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upped their price target on Legrand from €95.00 ($100.00) to €100.00 ($105.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Legrand from €96.00 ($101.05) to €103.00 ($108.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Legrand from €120.00 ($126.32) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Legrand from €94.00 ($98.95) to €90.00 ($94.74) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

LGRDY opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. Legrand has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $23.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.2465 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

