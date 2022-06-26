Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.83.
LGRDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upped their price target on Legrand from €95.00 ($100.00) to €100.00 ($105.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Legrand from €96.00 ($101.05) to €103.00 ($108.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Legrand from €120.00 ($126.32) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Legrand from €94.00 ($98.95) to €90.00 ($94.74) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
LGRDY opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. Legrand has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $23.59.
Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.
