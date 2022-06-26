LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases 39,752 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,752 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 7.3% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $256,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $145,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $9,817,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,291.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,587.43. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.