Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $39.24

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.24, but opened at $40.85. Li Auto shares last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 296,476 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LI shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,079.00 and a beta of 1.73.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 495.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
