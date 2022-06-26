Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.16. 16,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,627,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 22.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 30.0% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

About Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.