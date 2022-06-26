LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut LifeSpeak from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

TSE LSPK opened at C$1.38 on Friday. LifeSpeak has a fifty-two week low of C$0.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for mental health and total wellbeing education for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offer digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

