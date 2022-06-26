Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.83.

LGND has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

LGND opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.72. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,346,777.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 204.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

